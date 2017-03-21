Edgewater votes to create police director position20 minutes | Edgewater

The police director would be a civilian with no law enforcement powers who would perform administrative work for the department Edgewater votes to create police director position The police director would be a civilian with no law enforcement powers who would perform administrative work for the department Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2mLbyXi The police director would be a civilian with no law enforcement powers who would perform administrative work for the department EDGEWATER - The Borough Council paved the way Monday for a civilian with no law enforcement powers to head the Edgewater Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.