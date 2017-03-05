Edgewater man arrested after 'drug mill' bust
Four men were arrested on drug-related charges after police busted an Edgewater home and found a drug processing mill and almost $200,000, according to authorities. Edgewater man arrested on several drug charges after 'drug mill' bust Four men were arrested on drug-related charges after police busted an Edgewater home and found a drug processing mill and almost $200,000, according to authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meds For YOU
|10 hr
|dferty
|1
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|15 hr
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|STUPID Prosecutor again says he wonÂ’t pursue ca...
|Thu
|Stedman
|1
|Recreation program summer camp
|Feb 25
|Lanamom
|1
|Harry's Corner (Nov '08)
|Feb 21
|Cyndi1
|41
|Priest Accused of Pointing Musket at Boy Over F... (Oct '15)
|Feb 12
|Parden Pard
|9
|George E. Norcross
|Feb 6
|Election Fraud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC