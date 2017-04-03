Developer who bought historic Palisades church for $2.25M plans to keep it up
The new owners of the old Presbyterian church on Undercliff Avenue have no intention of knocking down the main stone-facade structure, a company representative told New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday, explaining that a demolition permit they obtained from the borough will be used to demolish the church's annex. "The old stone church will remain," said Andy Park, a project coordinator working with Harry & Solomon LLC, which purchased the property in February for $2.25 million.
