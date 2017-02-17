Steep Hill Complicates Early Morning Edgewater Fire
Fire engulfed what appeared to be a newly built or newly renovated home in Edgewater, New Jersey early Tuesday morning, with steep hills and cold temperatures only complicating efforts to fight it. Heavy smoke could still be seen billowing from the home on Casta Lane at 4 a.m., well after the blaze had begun.
