Power outages in Cliffside Park and Edgewater
Power outages in Cliffside Park and Edgewater Cliffside Park and Edgewater residents are experiencing power outages after a large tree knocked down electrical lines. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kCYEuc Residents in Cliffside Park and Edgewater experienced power outages after a large tree knocked down power lines near Winterburn Grove and Edgewater Road, authorities said.
Read more at NorthJersey.com.
