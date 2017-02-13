Power outages in Cliffside Park and E...

Power outages in Cliffside Park and Edgewater

Monday Feb 13

Power outages in Cliffside Park and Edgewater Cliffside Park and Edgewater residents are experiencing power outages after a large tree knocked down electrical lines. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kCYEuc Residents in Cliffside Park and Edgewater experienced power outages after a large tree knocked down power lines near Winterburn Grove and Edgewater Road, authorities said.

