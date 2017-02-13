N.J. hotel fired woman for complainin...

N.J. hotel fired woman for complaining about pay discrimination, state says

Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- State authorities claims a Bergen County hotel paid a female employee less than her male coworkers and then fired her for complaining about it, court documents show. The state Division on Civil Rights claims in a complaint filed on Friday that the Hilton Homewood Suites hotel in Edgewater paid housekeeper Rosa Lopez less than several coworkers, including her own son, even after she received a promotion.

