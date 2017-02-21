Many New Jersey residents exposed to risk ofa 30 minutes | New Jersey
Sprinkler systems in many of New Jersey's multifamily structures are designed primarily to give residents time to evacuate, not necessarily to save the building and its contents. That was the case at the Avalon at Edgewater apartment complex, where a fire destroyed a four-story, 240-unit building in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Priest Accused of Pointing Musket at Boy Over F... (Oct '15)
|Feb 12
|Parden Pard
|10
|George E. Norcross
|Feb 6
|Election Fraud
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|Liz
|31
|Mayor David Mayer raises High Property Taxes
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Harry's Corner (Nov '08)
|Jan 24
|David
|39
|Chris Christie Cleared of Any Wrongdoing in Bri... (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Campaign failure
|8
|New Jersey's 'Bridgegate' defendants executed '...
|Oct '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC