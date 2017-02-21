Many New Jersey residents exposed to ...

Many New Jersey residents exposed to risk ofa 30 minutes | New Jersey

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Sprinkler systems in many of New Jersey's multifamily structures are designed primarily to give residents time to evacuate, not necessarily to save the building and its contents. That was the case at the Avalon at Edgewater apartment complex, where a fire destroyed a four-story, 240-unit building in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Priest Accused of Pointing Musket at Boy Over F... (Oct '15) Feb 12 Parden Pard 10
George E. Norcross Feb 6 Election Fraud 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Feb 5 Liz 31
Mayor David Mayer raises High Property Taxes Jan 28 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Harry's Corner (Nov '08) Jan 24 David 39
News Chris Christie Cleared of Any Wrongdoing in Bri... (Dec '14) Nov '16 Campaign failure 8
News New Jersey's 'Bridgegate' defendants executed '... Oct '16 Cordwainer Trout 6
See all Edgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edgewater Forum Now

Edgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Edgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC