It looks like Danielle Staub's 'RHONJ' comeback is happening
Danielle Staub, who starred in the first two seasons of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey,' is reportedly set to return for the show's eighth season. Looks like Danielle Staub is going to return to "Real Housewives of New Jersey."
