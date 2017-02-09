It looks like Danielle Staub's 'RHONJ...

It looks like Danielle Staub's 'RHONJ' comeback is happening

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Jersey Journal

Danielle Staub, who starred in the first two seasons of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey,' is reportedly set to return for the show's eighth season. Looks like Danielle Staub is going to return to "Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George E. Norcross Feb 6 Election Fraud 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Feb 5 Liz 31
Mayor David Mayer raises High Property Taxes Jan 28 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Harry's Corner (Nov '08) Jan 24 David 39
News Chris Christie Cleared of Any Wrongdoing in Bri... (Dec '14) Nov '16 Campaign failure 8
News New Jersey's 'Bridgegate' defendants executed '... Oct '16 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Grammy winner Mario Winans pleads guilty in inc... Sep '16 Ryles 1
See all Edgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edgewater Forum Now

Edgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Edgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,938 • Total comments across all topics: 278,736,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC