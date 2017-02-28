Edgewater to control geese population with non-lethal methods
Edgewater to control geese population with non-lethal methods The town will use habitat modification to fend off geese at Veterans Field, Edgewater Marina and Borough Hall Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m5zEQ1 The town is turning to non-lethal methods of controlling those ubiquitous Canada geese, such as these waterfowl foraging at Edgewater Community Center ... EDGEWATER - A fishing-line fence, shrubs and lasers will be assembled this summer to keep Canada geese off borough property.
