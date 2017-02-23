Edgewater looks to create a police di...

Edgewater looks to create a police director position42 minutes | Edgewater

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: NorthJersey.com

With the police chief set to retire, the police director position would be filled by a civilian with law enforcement powers Edgewater looks to create a police director position With the police chief set to retire, the police director position would be filled by a civilian with law enforcement powers Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2mdhnRH EDGEWATER - With the police chief's retirement looming and overtime costs soaring, borough officials will decide next month whether to hire a director to lead the borough Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Recreation program summer camp Feb 25 Lanamom 1
Harry's Corner (Nov '08) Feb 21 Cyndi1 41
News Priest Accused of Pointing Musket at Boy Over F... (Oct '15) Feb 12 Parden Pard 9
George E. Norcross Feb 6 Election Fraud 2
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Feb 5 Liz 31
Mayor David Mayer raises High Property Taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Chris Christie Cleared of Any Wrongdoing in Bri... (Dec '14) Nov '16 Campaign failure 8
See all Edgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edgewater Forum Now

Edgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Edgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,958 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC