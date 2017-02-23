Edgewater looks to create a police director position42 minutes | Edgewater
With the police chief set to retire, the police director position would be filled by a civilian with law enforcement powers Edgewater looks to create a police director position With the police chief set to retire, the police director position would be filled by a civilian with law enforcement powers Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2mdhnRH EDGEWATER - With the police chief's retirement looming and overtime costs soaring, borough officials will decide next month whether to hire a director to lead the borough Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recreation program summer camp
|Feb 25
|Lanamom
|1
|Harry's Corner (Nov '08)
|Feb 21
|Cyndi1
|41
|Priest Accused of Pointing Musket at Boy Over F... (Oct '15)
|Feb 12
|Parden Pard
|9
|George E. Norcross
|Feb 6
|Election Fraud
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|Liz
|31
|Mayor David Mayer raises High Property Taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Chris Christie Cleared of Any Wrongdoing in Bri... (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Campaign failure
|8
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC