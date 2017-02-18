Edgewater baseball program coming hom...

Edgewater baseball program coming home after 5 years

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Edgewater baseball program coming home after 5 years The borough will celebrate Opening Day on April 1 as Veterans Field nears completion Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2ltPund The borough will dust off its bats, gloves and baseballs to celebrate Opening Day on April 1, nearly six years after contaminants discovered on Veterans Field shut down the 27.5-acre park and its baseball fields and forced Edgewater's youth teams to play in neighboring Leonia. "Leonia has been very welcoming but it'll be nice to have a home field where there's more of a sense of community and everyone can come down and enjoy the games," Jill Sullivan, the borough's recreation department youth activity coordinator, said.

