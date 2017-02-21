Doughnut frenzy: Krispy Kreme's Jersey City store is a runaway hit
The chain's new doughnut shop on Christopher Columbus Drive has been packed since its debut ten days ago, and even the co-owner admits he has been taken aback by the response. "The craze of the first ten days has now gone into an hourly demand,'' says Karl Halligan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harry's Corner (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Cyndi1
|41
|Priest Accused of Pointing Musket at Boy Over F... (Oct '15)
|Feb 12
|Parden Pard
|9
|George E. Norcross
|Feb 6
|Election Fraud
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|Liz
|31
|Mayor David Mayer raises High Property Taxes
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Chris Christie Cleared of Any Wrongdoing in Bri... (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Campaign failure
|8
|New Jersey's 'Bridgegate' defendants executed '...
|Oct '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC