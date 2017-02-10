Complaint: Hilton paid woman less tha...

Complaint: Hilton paid woman less than her son for same work

Friday Feb 10

The state of New Jersey claims in a civil rights complaint that a Hilton hotel paid a female housekeeper less than her male counterparts - including her own son - for the same work. The complaint against Homewood Suites in Edgewater alleges the hotel paid Rosa Lopez $8 per hour while it paid six male employees hired after her $9 to $10 per hour.

Edgewater, NJ

