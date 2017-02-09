Avalon will rebuild Maplewood complex...

Avalon will rebuild Maplewood complex gutted by fire

Tuesday Feb 7

MAPLEWOOD -- The 235-unit, nearly-completed AvalonBay apartment complex partially destroyed in a six-alarm weekend fire will be rebuilt, its developer said in an interview Monday. Before the blaze broke out, the development was set to begin leasing next month.

