Another apartment building fire fuels NJ debate over lightweight wood construction
The Feb. 4 fire in Maplewood that destroyed much of the under-construction housing development has reignited a debate over the way these types of structures are built and what safety precautions should be in place. It was a hot issue following the Edgewater fire that left hundreds of families homeless, but that discussion slowly died down, and nothing has changed since, at least officially.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recreation program summer camp
|Feb 25
|Lanamom
|1
|Harry's Corner (Nov '08)
|Feb 21
|Cyndi1
|41
|Priest Accused of Pointing Musket at Boy Over F... (Oct '15)
|Feb 12
|Parden Pard
|9
|George E. Norcross
|Feb 6
|Election Fraud
|2
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|Liz
|31
|Mayor David Mayer raises High Property Taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Chris Christie Cleared of Any Wrongdoing in Bri... (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Campaign failure
|8
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC