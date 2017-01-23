Urban Resort Offers Unique Selection of International Spa Services

SoJo Spa Club - a unique rejuvenating urban resort in Edgewater, NJ with breathtaking views of New York City - is opening its doors to welcome its first guests TODAY, January 20, 2017. Highly anticipated by area residents on both sides of the Hudson River, the stunning new landmark is a 240,000-square-foot resort and hotel with a spectacular panoramic waterfront view.

