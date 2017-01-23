Urban Resort Offers Unique Selection of International Spa Services
SoJo Spa Club - a unique rejuvenating urban resort in Edgewater, NJ with breathtaking views of New York City - is opening its doors to welcome its first guests TODAY, January 20, 2017. Highly anticipated by area residents on both sides of the Hudson River, the stunning new landmark is a 240,000-square-foot resort and hotel with a spectacular panoramic waterfront view.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paramus Post.
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harry's Corner (Nov '08)
|22 hr
|David
|39
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|Chris Christie Cleared of Any Wrongdoing in Bri... (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Campaign failure
|8
|New Jersey's 'Bridgegate' defendants executed '...
|Oct '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Grammy winner Mario Winans pleads guilty in inc...
|Sep '16
|Ryles
|1
|Can't get a hold of the mayor
|Sep '16
|Lynn
|1
|Respect 150 year old trees
|Sep '16
|Lynn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC