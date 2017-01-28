Rochelle Park creates new class of police officer
Rochelle Park creates new class of police officer The Rochelle Park Township committee passed an ordinance this week that created a new classification of police officer. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kEMcO8 The ordinance, approved unanimously at a special meeting Wednesday night, added the classification of "special law enforcement officers" to the township code, effective immediately.
