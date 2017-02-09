Police say investigation still ongoing in Dongan Hills double homicide
Police said the investigation into a Tuesday night double homicide in Dongan Hills was still ongoing, and no one had been charged with the crime Monday night. They added that no connection had been made between the murders and a Grant City home invasion robbery that occurred Thursday night.
