Police release name of one victim in Dongan Hills double homicide
Police have released the name of one of the victim's in the Tuesday night double homicide in Dongan Hills. Michael Genovese, 57, of Edgewater, N.J. was one of two men shot and killed inside 124 Buel Ave. Tuesday night at approximately 6:15 p.m. Officers found two men at that location, who were pronounced dead on arrival, the A spokeswoman for the NYPD said.
