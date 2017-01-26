Police release name of one victim in ...

Police release name of one victim in Dongan Hills double homicide

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: SILive.com

Police have released the name of one of the victim's in the Tuesday night double homicide in Dongan Hills. Michael Genovese, 57, of Edgewater, N.J. was one of two men shot and killed inside 124 Buel Ave. Tuesday night at approximately 6:15 p.m. Officers found two men at that location, who were pronounced dead on arrival, the A spokeswoman for the NYPD said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer raises High Property Taxes 8 min Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Thu bcldnj 30
Harry's Corner (Nov '08) Jan 24 David 39
News Chris Christie Cleared of Any Wrongdoing in Bri... (Dec '14) Nov '16 Campaign failure 8
News New Jersey's 'Bridgegate' defendants executed '... Oct '16 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Grammy winner Mario Winans pleads guilty in inc... Sep '16 Ryles 1
Can't get a hold of the mayor Sep '16 Lynn 1
See all Edgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edgewater Forum Now

Edgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Edgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,622 • Total comments across all topics: 278,341,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC