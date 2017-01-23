New Port Imperial condo topped out at 13-stories
At the topping out ceremony for K. Hovnanian's Nine of the Hudson are, from left, Troy McKenna, Dwayne Constantine, Michael Wong, Jay McDermott, Karen Anderson, Michelle Moorhead, Joe Riggs, Alexander Hovnanian. K. Hovnanian Homes recently hosted a "topping-out" ceremony to celebrate the construction of the final floor at Nine on the Hudson , a new 13-story building offering 278 for-sale condominiums in West New York.
