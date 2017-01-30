N.J. woman arrested after stealing singer's purse as she perfromed, cops say
PARAMUS -- An Edgewater woman was arrested recently after she allegedly stole a purse from a singer who was on-stage performing, cops said. Judith Randazzo, 48, of Edgewater was charged with one count of theft in the incident, according to a press release from Chief Kenneth R. Ehrenberg of the Paramus Police Department.
