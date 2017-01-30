N.J. woman arrested after stealing si...

N.J. woman arrested after stealing singer's purse as she perfromed, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Jersey Journal

PARAMUS -- An Edgewater woman was arrested recently after she allegedly stole a purse from a singer who was on-stage performing, cops said. Judith Randazzo, 48, of Edgewater was charged with one count of theft in the incident, according to a press release from Chief Kenneth R. Ehrenberg of the Paramus Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer raises High Property Taxes Sat Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Jan 26 bcldnj 30
Harry's Corner (Nov '08) Jan 24 David 39
News Chris Christie Cleared of Any Wrongdoing in Bri... (Dec '14) Nov '16 Campaign failure 8
News New Jersey's 'Bridgegate' defendants executed '... Oct '16 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Grammy winner Mario Winans pleads guilty in inc... Sep '16 Ryles 1
Can't get a hold of the mayor Sep '16 Lynn 1
See all Edgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edgewater Forum Now

Edgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Edgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,228 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC