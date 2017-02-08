N.J. steakhouse named one of 50 best ...

N.J. steakhouse named one of 50 best in U.S. by foodie website

The River Palm Terrace in Edgewater is one of the country's 50 best steakhouses, according to The Daily Meal. The web site ranked The River Palm Terrace 39th in its list of the nation's best steakhouses.

