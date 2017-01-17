N.J.'s 24 coziest restaurants to warm up on a cold night
Forget the stupid chestnuts roasting and just give me an open fire, good company and great food when it comes time to eating out during the winter. Yes, the season we all love to hate is here -- just look out the window -- and yes, you need to get out of the house every once in a while and enjoy a mellow, memorable meal in a warm, cozy restaurant.
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|Chris Christie Cleared of Any Wrongdoing in Bri... (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Campaign failure
|8
|New Jersey's 'Bridgegate' defendants executed '...
|Oct '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Grammy winner Mario Winans pleads guilty in inc...
|Sep '16
|Ryles
|1
|Can't get a hold of the mayor
|Sep '16
|Lynn
|1
|Respect 150 year old trees
|Sep '16
|Lynn
|1
|Palisades Amusement Park still thrills collecto...
|Aug '16
|Joeyancho
|1
