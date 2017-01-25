Manhunt underway after gunman kills 2...

Manhunt underway after gunman kills 2 men at Staten Island loan business

Wednesday Jan 25

Authorities in New York were searching for a masked gunman Tuesday night after two men were found dead at a loan business. An NYPD spokesman said the shooting took place at Universal Merchant Funding on Staten Island at around 6:15 p.m. Officers found two men at the location.

