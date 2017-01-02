Edgewater swears in council members
Edgewater swears in council members The borough welcomed 2017 by swearing in the winners of the November election as well as outlining future projects. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hLwIoV Duane Fischetti is sworn into her first full term on the Edgewater council by her son, the Hon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|Chris Christie Cleared of Any Wrongdoing in Bri... (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Campaign failure
|8
|New Jersey's 'Bridgegate' defendants executed '...
|Oct '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Grammy winner Mario Winans pleads guilty in inc...
|Sep '16
|Ryles
|1
|Can't get a hold of the mayor
|Sep '16
|Lynn
|1
|Respect 150 year old trees
|Sep '16
|Lynn
|1
|Palisades Amusement Park still thrills collecto...
|Aug '16
|Joeyancho
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC