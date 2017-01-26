Cops probe robbery, home invasion in ...

Cops probe robbery, home invasion in Dongan Hills

A 52-year-old woman was approached at gunpoint by two masked males when she arrived home on South Railroad Avenue at about 6:57 p.m. on Thursday, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Carl Clark , a man sources identified as the 52-year-old victim in a double-homicide in Dongan Hills Tuesday, lived at that address on South Railroad Avenue, according to public records and neighbors.

