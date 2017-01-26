Cops probe robbery, home invasion in Dongan Hills
A 52-year-old woman was approached at gunpoint by two masked males when she arrived home on South Railroad Avenue at about 6:57 p.m. on Thursday, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Carl Clark , a man sources identified as the 52-year-old victim in a double-homicide in Dongan Hills Tuesday, lived at that address on South Railroad Avenue, according to public records and neighbors.
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer raises High Property Taxes
|Sat
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|bcldnj
|30
|Harry's Corner (Nov '08)
|Jan 24
|David
|39
|Chris Christie Cleared of Any Wrongdoing in Bri... (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Campaign failure
|8
|New Jersey's 'Bridgegate' defendants executed '...
|Oct '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Grammy winner Mario Winans pleads guilty in inc...
|Sep '16
|Ryles
|1
|Can't get a hold of the mayor
|Sep '16
|Lynn
|1
