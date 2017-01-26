Binghamton to be reborn as restaurant...

Binghamton to be reborn as restaurant barge

Thursday Jan 26

Binghamton to be reborn as restaurant barge Opening of a 915-seat restaurant and catering hall atop a 'Binghamton II' barge scheduled for summer 2018 Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k8rW7b EDGEWATER - The dismantling of the Binghamton ferry, a historic double-ended steamboat and former restaurant, will halt in March for fish spawning season before resuming in July to make way for a new floating restaurant. The planned 915-seat restaurant and catering hall, to be called Binghamton II, will sit atop a 300-by-78-foot barge at the existing location of the ferry and ideally open by summer 2018, Roger Gross, the property's manager, said.

Edgewater, NJ

