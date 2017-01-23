Ban Ki-moon's brother and nephew charged in bribery scheme

The brother and nephew of former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon thought they had a can't-miss plan to sell an ailing skyscraper complex in Hanoi, Vietnam: pay $2.5 million in bribes to the head of a sovereign wealth fund in the Middle East to buy the complex, prosecutors said. Instead, their middleman stole the initial payment, and the three of them found themselves in the US government's cross-hairs.

