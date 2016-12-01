The Elisabeth Morrow School Orchestra...

The Elisabeth Morrow School Orchestra Perform Holiday Prelude in...

Thursday Dec 1

New Jersey Performing Arts Center is proud to present The Piano Guys' on Friday, December 9th at 8pm. A special addition to this show will be the inclusion of eight Elisabeth Morrow School students who were selected out of a competitive audition by Elisabeth Morrow 's Music Director, Amelia Gold.

