The best and worst towns in New Jersey for commuting
During 2011-2015, New Jersey residents spent an average of 31 minutes getting to work, according to newly released Census data. It's third highest average commute time in the country, only behind New York and Maryland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edgewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Christie Cleared of Any Wrongdoing in Bri... (Dec '14)
|Nov '16
|Campaign failure
|8
|New Jersey's 'Bridgegate' defendants executed '...
|Oct '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Noelle N
|27
|Grammy winner Mario Winans pleads guilty in inc...
|Sep '16
|Ryles
|1
|Can't get a hold of the mayor
|Sep '16
|Lynn
|1
|Respect 150 year old trees
|Sep '16
|Lynn
|1
|Palisades Amusement Park still thrills collecto...
|Aug '16
|Joeyancho
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edgewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC