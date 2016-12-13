Google car helps PSE&G target leaky g...

Google car helps PSE&G target leaky gas pipes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: NorthJersey.com

To better prioritize which gas mains across North Jersey to replace first, PSE&G used a Google Street View car equipped with methane sensors Google car helps PSE&G target leaky gas pipes To better prioritize which gas mains across North Jersey to replace first, PSE&G used a Google Street View car equipped with methane sensors Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hBG4VB To prioritize which aging gas mains to replace, the utility used a Google Street View car equipped with methane sensors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edgewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chris Christie Cleared of Any Wrongdoing in Bri... (Dec '14) Nov '16 Campaign failure 8
News New Jersey's 'Bridgegate' defendants executed '... Oct '16 Cordwainer Trout 6
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Oct '16 Noelle N 27
News Grammy winner Mario Winans pleads guilty in inc... Sep '16 Ryles 1
Can't get a hold of the mayor Sep '16 Lynn 1
Respect 150 year old trees Sep '16 Lynn 1
News Palisades Amusement Park still thrills collecto... Aug '16 Joeyancho 1
See all Edgewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edgewater Forum Now

Edgewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edgewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Edgewater, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,720 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,776

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC