Edgewater's Bravest and Finest break in Veterans Field

Saturday Dec 31

Edgewater's Bravest and Finest break in Veterans Field On Saturday Edgewater firefighters play the police in football Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iQlHQL Local officials say community the real winner after first game is played at Veterans Field in more than six years The final score in the first-ever Edgewater's Bravest vs. its Finest flag football game was four touchdowns to two, with the firefighters coming out on top, but ask those who turned out and they'll tell you that the real winners were the community. "It brought the community together," said long-time firefighter Scott Stewart, who said Saturday's game might have been his first in 20-something years and was expecting to be sore later.

