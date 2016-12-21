Historic ferryboat's 111-year journey...

Historic ferryboat's 111-year journey coming to sad end

Monday Nov 28 Read more: The Jersey Journal

EDGEWATER - The ferryboat Binghamton, which carried passengers between Hoboken and Lower Manhattan for more than six decades, will be demolished beginning in December, according to a report in the New York Times. The double-ended steam ferry became a landmark as it crossed the Hudson River from 1905 through the 1960s.

