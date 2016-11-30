Historic Binghamton ferryboat to be dismantled The 111-year-old, double-ended steamboat will be demolished and removed in January Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2gKnvtx EDGEWATER - The Binghamton, a 111-year-old, double-ended steamboat that ferried passengers across the Hudson River before serving up seafood and disco music as a floating restaurant and nightclub, will make its final departure from Edgewater in January, this time in pieces.

