Special veto session unlikely for South Carolina Legislature

South Carolina legislators expect to wait until January to take up Gov. Henry McMaster's budget vetoes, leaving in limbo more than $20 million intended to replace school buses that are decades old and prone to fires. Three of the 41 budget items McMaster struck June 12 spent 2016-17 lottery surpluses on buses.

