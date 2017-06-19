Two corrections officers injured afte...

Two corrections officers injured after trying to take a cellphone from inmate at Edgefield prison

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Post and Courier

Two state corrections officers were injured after trying to take a cellphone from an inmate at a prison in Edgefield County overnight. S.C. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe said an inmate at Trenton Correctional Insititution had a contraband cellphone in the prison and when officers attempted to take it from him around midnight, they were assaulted by several prisoners.

