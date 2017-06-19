Two corrections officers injured after trying to take a cellphone from inmate at Edgefield prison

Two state corrections officers were injured after trying to take a cellphone from an inmate at a prison in Edgefield County overnight. S.C. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe said an inmate at Trenton Correctional Insititution had a contraband cellphone in the prison and when officers attempted to take it from him around midnight, they were assaulted by several prisoners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.