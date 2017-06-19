Family Court Judge Retires

Family Court Judge Retires

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: The Edgefield Advertiser

Pictured L-R: Edgefield County Clerk of Court Charles Reel, Judge Deborah Neese, Court Reporter Wendy Derrick, and Family Court Deputy Clerk Lynne Purcell. The Honorable Deborah Neese, of the 11th Judicial Circuit, will be retiring at the end of June after 10 years of serving the Edgefield, McCormick, Saluda, and Lexington Family Courts.

