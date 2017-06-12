Thomas Strother, LCDR (ret.) Usn - Remembering WW I

Thomas Strother, LCDR USN , former teacher of history at U.S. Naval Academy and whose roots are in Edgefield County, is the researcher/redactor/writer for the series called Remembering World War I. The series is running in the print edition of The Edgefield Advertiser and certain portions, explaining the background of the War at strategic times , are placed here on line for the reader to get the full breadth of the War as it was in Edgefield, South Carolina, and the USA - 100 years ago.

