THE Dubber is for Real! - In Concert Here Thursday
In meeting Wendell Culbreath one wonders where this name THE Dubber comes from. This man is real; in this interview, there is no veneer of glamour or self promotion as one expects in most performers who have succeeded on stage and in recordings as well as he has.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Edgefield Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edgefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carolina Auto Mall
|Apr '17
|BadTrans
|2
|Locals say Murphy Village fraud charges not sur... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Blood Revan
|1
|Tony Frazier - from under the hood to behind th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|nadine zacharie
|1
|Johnston and the rest of this forsaken state (Aug '06)
|Jul '16
|Kaitlin Cobbie
|4
|Brenda B. Carpenter: Racist and Corrupt Magistr... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dr Derrick Davison
|2
|Black Wall Street: the American Dream Turned Ni... (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Ken Huston
|2
|Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edgefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC