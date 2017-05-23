Shooting on Moragne Street / Fire at ...

Shooting on Moragne Street / Fire at Nonna's

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Edgefield Advertiser

The Edgefield Police Department responded to a shooting at Moragne Street, Sunday night, May 14, around 8:00. According to Police Chief Ronnie Carter, who spoke to the Advertiser about the incident, 37 year old Shaneka Watkins of Ellis Street in Edgefield, was returning home from a party when she walked by two men on Moragne Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Edgefield Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edgefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carolina Auto Mall Apr '17 BadTrans 2
News Locals say Murphy Village fraud charges not sur... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Blood Revan 1
News Tony Frazier - from under the hood to behind th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 nadine zacharie 1
Johnston and the rest of this forsaken state (Aug '06) Jul '16 Kaitlin Cobbie 4
Brenda B. Carpenter: Racist and Corrupt Magistr... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dr Derrick Davison 2
News Black Wall Street: the American Dream Turned Ni... (Feb '16) Mar '16 Ken Huston 2
News Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 2
See all Edgefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edgefield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Edgefield County was issued at May 24 at 4:13AM EDT

Edgefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edgefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Edgefield, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,682 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC