Pedestrian Hit in Fred's Parking Lot, Dies From Injuries

Henry Snead, 81, of Edgefield, was hit by a vehicle, Sunday, Apr. 30, a little before 1:00 in the afternoon in the parking lot of Fred's in Edgefield. According to the SC Highway Patrol, Mr. Snead was walking south in the parking lot when a 2009 Ford pickup driven by a 16 year old traveling west struck Mr. Snead.

