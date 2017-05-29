Memorial Day Ceremony May 29, 2017
Please join the Edgefield County Veterans Affairs Office, all of our County Veteran Service Organizations, veterans, retirees, widows, families and friends on the Edgefield Town Square May 29, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. for a Memorial Day Ceremony.
