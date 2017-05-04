Greenwood County Arrest Report for Ma...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for May 4, 2017

Bowman, Jasandra Luceria Nyoko, 3/29/95 of 30 Eastview Road, Edgefield SC was arrested by GCSO for: contempt of court Greenwood, Keldon Julius, 9/23/93 of 724 E Highland Park Drive B, Gwd sC was arrested by Probation for probation violation Kwarsick, Keith McBeth 6/16/94 of 106 Trafalgar Square, Gwd SC was arrested by SCHP for: DUI, possession of a controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of pistol Marshall, Lisa Perniece, 10/12/74 of 916 Phoenix Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: assault and battery, simple possession of marijuana Martin, Mario Leonard, 11/28/55 of 1011 Parkland Place Road, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: criminal sexual conduct with minor 3rd degree Ramsey, Shauntis Mareese, 8/5/89 of 1508 Parkway Apt 2D, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: fraudulent checks Please feel free to submit your comments.

