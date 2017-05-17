Charleston County leads the state in overburdened bridges and congestion costs
The aging bridges that cross the Ashley River to connect West Ashley and downtown are among those deemed functionally obsolete The massive growth in the Charleston area hasn't gone unnoticed by anyone who finds themselves deadlocked in traffic during their morning commute - but the true extent of the area's infrastructure woes may come as a surprise. Every year, state transportation agencies report to the Federal Highway Administration, which compiles its annual National Bridge Inventory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
