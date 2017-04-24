Two Favorites Are Back! Fishing & Cruising at Peach Blossom Festival
Two favorites - the Bass Fishing Tournament and Cruise In - are back this year at the Johnston, SC, Peach Blossom Festival, May 6, 2017. Anglers who want to show their fishing abilities can sign up for the 4th Annual Bass Fishing Tournament, part of the Johnston Peach Blossom Festival.
