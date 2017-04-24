Turkey Trot/Run set for April 29
The Edgefield Community Development Association and the Edgefield Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce The Edgefield County Spring Turkey Trot Run/Walk on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Registration at the minimum is through April 24th and add $5.00 on April 25th, until race time.
