Storm cleanup day scheduled for Edgefield
A mass cleanup will take place April 29 to clean up debris from yards and the sides of roads. This is nothing new to residents of the area due to a cleanup day usually being scheduled around this time every year in preparation for the Peach Blossom Festival which takes place May 6th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edgefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carolina Auto Mall
|Apr 13
|BadTrans
|2
|Locals say Murphy Village fraud charges not sur... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Blood Revan
|1
|Tony Frazier - from under the hood to behind th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|nadine zacharie
|1
|Johnston and the rest of this forsaken state (Aug '06)
|Jul '16
|Kaitlin Cobbie
|4
|Brenda B. Carpenter: Racist and Corrupt Magistr... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dr Derrick Davison
|2
|Black Wall Street: the American Dream Turned Ni... (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Ken Huston
|2
|Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edgefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC