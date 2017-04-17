Statea s Lottery Tuition Assistance program needs to continue
It's been well reported in recent years that a college education, or, at a minimum, some career-specific training after high school is going to become mandatory for the kinds of jobs that pay a livable wage. To a large extent, this is already the case, and study after study indicates that this trend is only going to speed up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
Edgefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carolina Auto Mall
|Apr 13
|BadTrans
|2
|Locals say Murphy Village fraud charges not sur... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Blood Revan
|1
|Tony Frazier - from under the hood to behind th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|nadine zacharie
|1
|Johnston and the rest of this forsaken state (Aug '06)
|Jul '16
|Kaitlin Cobbie
|4
|Brenda B. Carpenter: Racist and Corrupt Magistr... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dr Derrick Davison
|2
|Black Wall Street: the American Dream Turned Ni... (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Ken Huston
|2
|Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edgefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC