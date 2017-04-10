State of Emergency Lifted for Johnston
Mayor Terrance Culbreath has confirmed to the Advertiser, Thursday, April 6, that the state of emergency he declared for the town of Johnston yesterday has been lifted. The mayor made the declaration after the town saw heavy damage from storms that rolled through the area Wednesday.
