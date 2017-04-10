South Carolina Senate sets stage for gas tax debate after Easter
The South Carolina Senate is putting the gas tax increase bill in a priority spot to be discussed as soon as they return from spring break. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, made motions to suspend discussion Thursday on several other bills on the calendar until reaching the roads bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Edgefield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carolina Auto Mall
|Sun
|screwed buyer
|1
|Locals say Murphy Village fraud charges not sur... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Blood Revan
|1
|Tony Frazier - from under the hood to behind th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|nadine zacharie
|1
|Johnston and the rest of this forsaken state (Aug '06)
|Jul '16
|Kaitlin Cobbie
|4
|Brenda B. Carpenter: Racist and Corrupt Magistr... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dr Derrick Davison
|2
|Black Wall Street: the American Dream Turned Ni... (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|Ken Huston
|2
|Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|2
Find what you want!
Search Edgefield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC