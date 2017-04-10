South Carolina Senate sets stage for ...

South Carolina Senate sets stage for gas tax debate after Easter

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Post and Courier

The South Carolina Senate is putting the gas tax increase bill in a priority spot to be discussed as soon as they return from spring break. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, made motions to suspend discussion Thursday on several other bills on the calendar until reaching the roads bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edgefield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carolina Auto Mall Sun screwed buyer 1
News Locals say Murphy Village fraud charges not sur... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Blood Revan 1
News Tony Frazier - from under the hood to behind th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 nadine zacharie 1
Johnston and the rest of this forsaken state (Aug '06) Jul '16 Kaitlin Cobbie 4
Brenda B. Carpenter: Racist and Corrupt Magistr... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dr Derrick Davison 2
News Black Wall Street: the American Dream Turned Ni... (Feb '16) Mar '16 Ken Huston 2
News Sumter County Election Office Prepares for Prim... (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 2
See all Edgefield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edgefield Forum Now

Edgefield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edgefield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Edgefield, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 280,214,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC